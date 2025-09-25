Mercedes buys 3% stake in Geely-backed AV venture

Mercedes-Benz will buy a 3% stake in Chongqing Qianli Technology (Qianli), an autonomous vehicle (AV) company also backed by Geely, for CN¥1.34bn (US$187.9m). First reported on 24 September 2025 by Bloomberg, the publication's anonymous sources claimed that the German OEM wanted to purchase a minority stake to bolster its self-driving software for the Chinese market.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?