Mercedes buys 3% stake in Geely-backed AV venture

Mercedes continues to focus on the Chinese autonomous driving market with a deal that could solidify relations with Geely. By Will Girling

Mercedes-Benz will buy a 3% stake in Chongqing Qianli Technology (Qianli), an autonomous vehicle (AV) company also backed by Geely, for CN¥1.34bn (US$187.9m). First reported on 24 September 2025 by Bloomberg, the publication's anonymous sources claimed that the German OEM wanted to purchase a minority stake to bolster its self-driving software for the Chinese market.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/mercedes-buys-3-stake-in-geely-backed-av-venture/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here