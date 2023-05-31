Mercedes-Benz Group Q1 2023 results

Mercedes-Benz Group* reported a strong set of results for Q1 2023 as the general pricing environment combined with its strategic shift further upmarket to keep its operating margin comfortably in double digits. Group revenue rose by 7.6%, reflecting higher contributions by the car and van divisions, partly offset by a small drop in the Mobility division, which includes the finance operation.
