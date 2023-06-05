Megawatt milestone eases range anxiety for truckers

ABB E-mobility and Scania combine forces on a game-changing charging system. By Lee Monks

Range anxiety, a familiar term in the nascent electric vehicle (EV) market, may soon be a thing of the past. Swedish-Swiss company ABB’s spinoff division ABB E-mobility has teamed up with Scania through CharIN (Charging Interface Initiative), a Berlin-based non-profit charging initiative, to test the first megawatt charging system (MCS). The trial, carried out in May 2023, represents the first time the technology has been tested in such a way—the first prototype charging unit was unveiled at the Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS35) in Oslo in 2022. The successful deployment of the system across the freight network could be a game-changer.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here