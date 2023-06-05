Megawatt milestone eases range anxiety for truckers

Range anxiety, a familiar term in the nascent electric vehicle (EV) market, may soon be a thing of the past. Swedish-Swiss company ABB’s spinoff division ABB E-mobility has teamed up with Scania through CharIN (Charging Interface Initiative), a Berlin-based non-profit charging initiative, to test the first megawatt charging system (MCS). The trial, carried out in May 2023, represents the first time the technology has been tested in such a way—the first prototype charging unit was unveiled at the Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS35) in Oslo in 2022. The successful deployment of the system across the freight network could be a game-changer.