McLaren Applied: drivetrain efficiency is a virtuous cycle

While supply and production issues continue to shape the global adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), few doubt that they represent the industry’s future. EVs are expected to constitute 50% of global new car sales by 2035 and reach 73 million units by 2040—a 3,550% increase on 2021’s figure, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

But as the momentum for EVs takes the automotive industry beyond the early stages of electrification, how can stakeholders ensure that the electric drivetrain and powertrain perform are as efficiently as possible? McLaren Applied, formerly part of McLaren Group, is focusing on answering this question through data science, design, and engineering.