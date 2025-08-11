Mazda: record quarterly loss, optimistic nine-month forecast

In Q1 2025, Mazda was hit on all sides by tariffs, weak volumes, adverse forex, and cost increases. By Jonathan Storey

Mazda fell to a record quarterly loss in Q1 as it was hit not just by tariffs but also weaker volumes, adverse forex, and other cost increases.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/mazda-record-quarterly-loss-optimistic-nine-month-forecast/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here