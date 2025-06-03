Mazda Q4 profit miss, forecast suspended

The forecast released in February proved incredibly inaccurate, with the most recent results much worse than expected, writes Jonathan Storey

Mazda's fourth quarter was substantially worse than it had forecast at the time of announcing its Q3 results. It had anticipated a small (2.8%) rise but instead reported a 25% fall. While tariff and trade uncertainty might be blamed for the underperformance, it doesn't say much about Mazda's management if a forecast confirmed in early February can be so far adrift by the end of March.

