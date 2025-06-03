Mazda Q4 profit miss, forecast suspended

Mazda's fourth quarter was substantially worse than it had forecast at the time of announcing its Q3 results. It had anticipated a small (2.8%) rise but instead reported a 25% fall. While tariff and trade uncertainty might be blamed for the underperformance, it doesn't say much about Mazda's management if a forecast confirmed in early February can be so far adrift by the end of March.
