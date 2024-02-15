Mazda Q3 2023/24 results

Mazda reported record third-quarter earnings and maintained its forecast for record full-year profit as it benefits from a richer sales mix of models such as the CX-90 crossover and hybrid variants of other models. While the improved performance is welcome, the company's margins remain relatively weak in comparison with (some) domestic and international competitors. Moreover, the company can't take all of the credit for the improvement which, in this quarter, was led by currency effects, rather than factors within its control.