Mazda Q3 2022/23 results

It was a mixed year for Mazda, with falling operating profit in Q1 and Q4 but growth in the middle two quarters, helping to boost full-year earnings by 36% to ¥142bn (US$1.01bn)—missing Mazda's February forecast of ¥150bn, but above its start-of-year forecast of ¥120bn. The margin improved by 0.4 points to 3.7%, Mazda's best result since 2017/18.