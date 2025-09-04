Mazda announces 10 GWh battery plant for Japan

Mazda has signed an agreement with Iwakuni City and Yamaguchi Prefecture to construct the Mazda Motor Corporation Iwakuni Plant, a new facility dedicated to producing cylindrical lithium-ion battery module packs. Construction will commence in November 2025 with operations scheduled to begin during FY 2027, marking the automaker's first new domestic manufacturing facility since the Hofu No.2 Plant opened in 1992.
