Maximising electric, autonomous logistics potential requires connected fleet management

Logistics players are always chasing greater efficiency, whether that be monetary or in terms of sustainability. On both fronts, to say an electric, autonomous future is attractive would be an understatement.

Switching today’s fossil fuel-powered vehicles for cleaner, electric alternatives that can operate entirely without human interaction could unlock previously unimaginable efficiency gains. Unfortunately, it is not as simple as flicking a switch. What is also needed is a sophisticated platform to monitor and manage these vehicles….