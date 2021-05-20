Maturing micromobility markets mull question of infrastructure

Things are not like they once were in the micromobility sector. Working closely with city authorities is no longer optional, but a condition for survival, with permits on the line for those operators which cannot deliver. The old problems have by no means disappeared: shared, free-floating e-scooters and bikes can still be found piling up on some sidewalks, and vandalism remains an issue, with damaged units often ending life as mangled, unsightly eyesores in waterways and other public spaces. Yet neither issue is quite so prevalent as it once was, thanks in part to the built-in innovations now found in shared vehicles.