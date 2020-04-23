Mastering telematics vital for maximising CASE potential

Electric and autonomous vehicles (EVs and AVs) may yet have to wait years or decades before becoming mainstream options. However, connectivity adoption is already well under way. Within the decade, according to the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), connected vehicles will not only add £51bn (US$63bn) per year to the UK’s economy but also create 320,000 new jobs and prevent 25,000 serious accidents. Globally, PwC forecasts that this market could be worth US$153bn. Of course, time will tell whether the industry can reach these heights, but this potential is why so many automotive players are eager to understand and utilise the data these vehicles generate, and why there is huge interest in telematics….