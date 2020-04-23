Mastering telematics vital for maximising CASE potential

Electric and autonomous vehicles (EVs and AVs) may yet have to wait years or decades before becoming mainstream options. However, connectivity adoption is already well under way. Within the decade, according to the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), connected vehicles will not only add £51bn (US$63bn) per year to the UK’s economy but also create 320,000 new jobs and prevent 25,000 serious accidents. Globally, PwC forecasts that this market could be worth US$153bn. Of course, time will tell whether the industry can reach these heights, but this potential is why so many automotive players are eager to understand and utilise the data these vehicles generate, and why there is huge interest in telematics….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference