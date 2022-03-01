Massive supply chain investment needed for Li-ion EV battery targets

Battery technology is pivotal to the long-term success of electric vehicles (EVs). To meet industry targets, not only do battery costs need to come down but the wider battery supply chain also needs to become more sustainable and secure. That could entail a shift to new technologies and materials as well as revised production and procurement strategies. One way or another, hefty investments will be required all along the supply chain if global electric ambitions are to be realised by the end of this decade.