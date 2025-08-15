Global EV sales surge 27% in first seven months of 2025

China continues to dominate global EV sales, while Europe gains ground and North America hits the brakes. By Stewart Burnett

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales reached 10.7 million units in the first seven months of 2025, a 27% increase year-on-year, according to the latest data shared by Rho Motion. July alone recorded 1.6 million EV sales worldwide, up 21% compared to July 2024 but declining 9% from June levels as growth momentum varied significantly across regions.

China maintained its dominant position with 6.5 million units sold, achieving 29% growth year-to-date while sustaining EV penetration rates above 50% for the third consecutive month through July. Chinese sales rose 12% year-on-year in July, despite a 13% month-on-month decline, with battery-electric vehicles substantially outpacing the 14% growth in plug-in hybrids.

European markets delivered historically strong performance with 2.3 million unit sales reflecting 30% market growth, led by Germany and the UK which increased by 43% and 32%, respectively. Italy also emerged as a fast-growing player with 40% EV sales growth following €600m (US$702m) in new government subsidies, while French sales remained sluggish despite fresh incentive programmes.

North American sales were the outlier, recording just 2% growth to 1 million units, due largely to policy changes in the US and Canada, as well as a broader market slowdown. The region faces further challenges in the near future as the US federal EV tax credit expires in September, although a short-term demand boost is expected beforehand.

The rest of the world’s markets, pooled together by Rho Motion, posted the strongest ‘regional’ growth at 42%, reaching 0.9 million units as EV adoption accelerated in emerging markets like Brazil and India due in part to supportive government policies and infrastructure development.