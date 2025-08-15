Global EV sales surge 27% in first seven months of 2025

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales reached 10.7 million units in the first seven months of 2025, a 27% increase year-on-year, according to the latest data shared by Rho Motion. July alone recorded 1.6 million EV sales worldwide, up 21% compared to July 2024 but declining 9% from June levels as growth momentum varied significantly across regions.
China maintained its dominant position with 6.5 million units sold, achieving 29% growth year-to-date while sustaining EV penetration rates above 50% for the third consecutive month through July. Chinese sales rose 12% year-on-year in July, despite a 13% month-on-month decline, with battery-electric vehicles substantially outpacing the 14% growth in plug-in hybrids.
European markets delivered historically strong performance with 2.3 million unit sales reflecting 30% market growth, led by Germany and the UK which increased by 43% and 32%, respectively. Italy also emerged as a fast-growing player with 40% EV sales growth following €600m (US$702m) in new government subsidies, while French sales remained sluggish despite fresh incentive programmes.
North American sales were the outlier, recording just 2% growth to 1 million units, due largely to policy changes in the US and Canada, as well as a broader market slowdown. The region faces further challenges in the near future as the US federal EV tax credit expires in September, although a short-term demand boost is expected beforehand.
The rest of the world’s markets, pooled together by Rho Motion, posted the strongest ‘regional’ growth at 42%, reaching 0.9 million units as EV adoption accelerated in emerging markets like Brazil and India due in part to supportive government policies and infrastructure development.