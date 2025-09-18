Panasonic joins solid state race, targets 2027 launch

Panasonic seeks to lower its nickel reliance while racing rivals like Toyota and Honda in next-generation battery development. By Stewart Burnett

Panasonic has announced that it is working on a new “anode-free” solid state battery design that it aims to complete, test and bring to series production within the next two years. The Japanese group said the technology could increase capacity by 25%, extending, for example, the Tesla Model Y’s driving range by nearly 90 miles.

The design removes the anode during manufacturing and instead creates a lithium metal anode after the first charge, freeing space for more cathode materials such as nickel, cobalt and aluminium. Panasonic added it is also seeking to cut nickel usage to reduce raw material costs, although it has not disclosed how this approach might affect manufacturing expenses or consumer prices.

Global competitors including Toyota, Nissan and Honda are also pursuing similar next-generation battery designs. Panasonic expects to debut a sample batch of solid-state batteries by no later than March 2027.