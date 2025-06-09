Manufacturing in Mexico: too good for US OEMs to leave?

At the time of writing, the US imposes a 25% tariff on auto imports from Mexico, with some reductions for US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliant products. Negotiations are ongoing, but tensions are high: Mexico is threatening countermeasures if 50% tariffs on steel are maintained. The country is a top three exporter of steel, according to the US Department of Commerce. For some, however, tariffs are considered a potent tool for disrupting the status quo and bringing industry home.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?