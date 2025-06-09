Manufacturing in Mexico: too good for US OEMs to leave?

At the time of writing, the US imposes a 25% tariff on auto imports from Mexico, with some reductions for US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliant products. Negotiations are ongoing, but tensions are high: Mexico is threatening countermeasures if 50% tariffs on steel are maintained. The country is a top three exporter of steel, according to the US Department of Commerce. For some, however, tariffs are considered a potent tool for disrupting the status quo and bringing industry home.