Major truckmakers sue California over emissions rules

Four of the biggest truckmakers have filed a federal lawsuit against California's Air Resources Board (CARB), claiming they are trapped between conflicting state and federal emissions requirements following President Trump's intervention. Daimler, Volvo, Paccar, and International Motors (formerly Navistar) argue that regulatory uncertainty prevents proper production planning as they face contradictory enforcement demands.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?