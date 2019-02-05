Major automakers partner up with tech players for all-important AI

True to form, 2019’s CES produced the usual compliment of over-arching buzzwords: 5G was high on the agenda, as was health tech, smart homes and virtual reality. But underpinning virtually all discussions this year in Las Vegas was artificial intelligence (AI), and its potential to enhance safety, efficiency and quality across numerous sectors, including mobility….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference