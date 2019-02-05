Major automakers partner up with tech players for all-important AI

Artificial intelligence was unavoidable at CES 2019, reflecting automaker enthusiasm for helping deep-learning and more to crack the self-driving challenge. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 5, 2019

True to form, 2019’s CES produced the usual compliment of over-arching buzzwords: 5G was high on the agenda, as was health tech, smart homes and virtual reality. But underpinning virtually all discussions this year in Las Vegas was artificial intelligence (AI), and its potential to enhance safety, efficiency and quality across numerous sectors, including mobility….

