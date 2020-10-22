Mahle’s CEO urges tank-to-wheel focused legislation

Electric vehicles (EVs) could slash road transport emissions, but solely assessing a vehicle’s on-road output does not necessarily present the whole picture.

For companies developing these new technologies, this is a significant problem, both in terms of their financial outlay and social responsibilities. Though regulators are enforcing firm fleet emissions targets, and imposing heavy fines for those who flout these limits, some developers argue that this outlook does not factor in their ‘behind-the-scenes’ sustainability efforts….