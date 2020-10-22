Mahle’s CEO urges tank-to-wheel focused legislation

Electric vehicles (EVs) could slash road transport emissions, but solely assessing a vehicle’s on-road output does not necessarily present the whole picture.
For companies developing these new technologies, this is a significant problem, both in terms of their financial outlay and social responsibilities. Though regulators are enforcing firm fleet emissions targets, and imposing heavy fines for those who flout these limits, some developers argue that this outlook does not factor in their ‘behind-the-scenes’ sustainability efforts….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference