Mahle puts biomobility at the heart of decarbonisation

Battery electric propulsion has dominated much of the conversation around automotive decarbonisation, but biofuels also have a role to play. Derived from biomass, these renewable fuels represent a fast route to decarbonise the existing internal combustion engine (ICE) fleet. They are also a greener solution for applications where electrification faces technical or infrastructural barriers—such as long-haul transport, agriculture, and aviation. Serving as a complement to battery electric, many regard biofuels as a pivotal lever in the push towards carbon neutrality.