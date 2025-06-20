Magna: e-drive efficiency results in superior off-roaders

Magna Powertrain’s collaboration with Mercedes-Benz highlights the importance of continuous e-drive innovation and optimised value chains. By Will Girling

Regardless of whether an off-road vehicle runs on an internal combustion engine (ICE) or a battery, engineers must consider the same factors: traction, gradeability, and manoeuvrability in rough and rugged terrain. However, new drivetrain innovations could soon elevate the performance of electric vehicles (EVs) far beyond their gas-powered equivalents.

Daniel Lindvai-Soos, Director of Product Management at Magna Powertrain, tells Automotive World that electric drivetrains present a number of advantages over ICE. These include instant torque, better weight distribution for improved handling, and fewer moving parts requiring less maintenance. Magna Powertrain has been working with automakers to help realise these benefits in the off-roading segment.

Back in 2024, production for Mercedes-Benz’s G 580 with EQ technology—the electric version of its G-Class SUV off-roader—commenced at Magna’s factory in Graz, Austria. Lindvai-Soos highlights the eDS Duo e-motor as an example of that collaboration, as well as the broader importance of electric drivetrain innovation in next-gen EVs.

Power and efficiency

Off-road vehicles must be able to navigate challenging terrain with power and precision at low speeds, making an e-motor’s continuous performance—meaning its ability to operate at full power without overheating and degrading the unit—paramount.

The crucial differentiator between Magna’s eDS Duo and other ‘on-road’ units, explains Lindvai-Soos, is its two-gear design enabling two speeds. “That provides high continuous performance without affecting its durability.” The eDS Duo also exhibits the company’s combined emphasis on power and energy efficiency. It delivers 240kW peak power per axle, incorporating two motors in a unique “wheel-individual propulsion system”, which enables the G 580 with EQ technology to spin 360 degrees from a stationary position—called a ‘G-Turn’ or ‘tank turn’. However, this is only half the story.

“We introduced silicon-carbide (SiC) semiconductors in the inverter to reduce switching losses, as well as decoupling unused motors to conserve battery power,” says Lindvai-Soos. SiC devices are increasingly favoured in EVs for their enhanced conductivity and thermal management. For the off-road vehicle market, where customer concerns over range are no less prevalent than on-road, these qualities combine with EVs’ quieter drivetrain to produce a superior product experience. Lindvai-Soos highlights that reducing noise pollution allows for a far more “immersive” experience when driving in nature.

Continuous innovation

While several OEMs are now releasing entry-level electric models priced less than US$30,000 to capture opportunities in the mass market, the off-road segment typically attracts premium and luxury consumers. Nonetheless, the initial cost of EVs can still be appreciably higher than ICE equivalents, and this creates a barrier to widespread adoption. However, innovation is gradually bringing costs down—for example, the most affordable SUV from new Volkswagen brand Scout Motors starts at US$50,000.

Lindvai-Soos is convinced that continuous innovation will be necessary to sustain momentum for off-road vehicle electrification. Among the most important engineering considerations going forward will be performance, reliability, and sustainability.

“Off-road vehicles require high torque, robust power delivery, and precise control while still being able to drive long distances in remote locations, where charging infrastructure may be limited,” he says. “And these environments can be harsh, with exposure to water, mud, dust, and extreme temperatures.” Increased durability and reduced weight of batteries and e-drive units will be essential for meeting customers’ efficiency and handling requirements. The flexibility of an electric architecture also enables e-drives to be customised and adapted to specific use cases and a broader range of vehicle designs.

A fully optimised value chain

Going forward, Lindvai-Soos echoes a recurring industry sentiment: focusing on e-drive efficiency will ultimately produce more sustainable EVs, and he extends this to include off-roaders. “Advanced energy management systems and more efficient power electronics can optimise the use of available energy. As environmental regulations become stricter and the demand for sustainable solutions grows, innovations in this area can help reduce the environmental impact of off-road vehicles.”

Innovation is important for automakers and suppliers, but it’s never just limited to product technology

Sustainability through e-drive efficiency can also mean improved total cost of ownership, and there are studies to corroborate this. An April 2024 whitepaper by the Electric Power Research Institute and Natural Resources Defense Council modelled the effect of prioritising EV efficiency in the US automotive industry over a 30-year period. It concluded that increasing power/drivetrain efficiency combined with lightweighting could more than double EV range limits without also needing to increase battery sizes. This scenario reduced national energy consumption by 53% and subsequently saved consumers US$200bn in charging costs.

Continuing to improve individual components in the electric drivetrain and proving EVs’ performance superiority in segments like off-roading will contribute to a stronger e-mobility market. However, Lindvai-Soos also takes a broader perspective on the deeper significance of Magna’s collaboration with its customers. “Innovation is important for automakers and suppliers, but it’s never just limited to product technology. It also includes processes, operations, raw material processing, and more,” he concludes. “The target is to incorporate a fully optimised, cradle-to-grave value chain.”