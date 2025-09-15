Magna begins producing EVs for Xpeng in Austria

The contract allows Xpeng to avoid EU tariffs of over 30% on Chinese-built cars, strengthening its Europe expansion. By Stewart Burnett

Xpeng has begun producing its G6 and G9 electric SUVs at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria, marking the Chinese automaker’s first foray into European manufacturing. The deal will allow Xpeng to sidestep cumulative EU tariffs of more than 30% on Chinese-made electric vehicles while embedding itself in one of the continent’s best-known contract plants.

