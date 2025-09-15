Magna begins producing EVs for Xpeng in Austria

Xpeng has begun producing its G6 and G9 electric SUVs at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria, marking the Chinese automaker’s first foray into European manufacturing. The deal will allow Xpeng to sidestep cumulative EU tariffs of more than 30% on Chinese-made electric vehicles while embedding itself in one of the continent’s best-known contract plants.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?