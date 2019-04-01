Machine-vision start-ups see AI as the key to the auto industry

Will auto manufacturers stick with software roll-outs from companies they know, or take a chance on start-ups offering one-size-fits-all solutions? By Betti Hunter

   April 1, 2019

Automakers need reliable eyes throughout the manufacturing process. From the moment the first components are put in place until the finished article rolls off the production line, quality must be monitored every step of the way. The consequences of missing defects large and small can be dire. Product recalls are costly, badly assembled or damaged goods can cause severe reputational harm, and in the worst-case scenario poorly made vehicles can be dangerous….

Close
Close