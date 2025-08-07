Lyten acquires Northvolt’s remaining European assets

Californian battery startup Lyten has agreed to acquire the remaining European assets of Northvolt, purchasing the company's flagship gigafactory and research facilities at a “deeply discounted” but undisclosed price. The deal, backed by investors including Stellantis, FedEx, and Honeywell, aims to revive Europe's failed battery manufacturing champion after multiple bankruptcies.
