Lyten acquires Northvolt’s remaining European assets

Stellantis-backed Lyten will acquire Northvolt’s Skellefteå gigafactory, as well as a planned German plant and a research facility. By Stewart Burnett

Californian battery startup Lyten has agreed to acquire the remaining European assets of Northvolt, purchasing the company's flagship gigafactory and research facilities at a “deeply discounted” but undisclosed price. The deal, backed by investors including Stellantis, FedEx, and Honeywell, aims to revive Europe's failed battery manufacturing champion after multiple bankruptcies.

