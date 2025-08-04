Lyft partners with Baidu for European robotaxi launch

Lyft has partnered with Chinese tech giant Baidu to deploy robotaxis across various parts of Europe starting in 2026, marking Baidu's first ride-sharing collaboration in the region. The partnership will initially launch Apollo Go's sixth-generation robotaxis in Germany and the UK—pending regulatory approval—before scaling to thousands of vehicles across the continent.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?