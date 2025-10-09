Lyft orders hundreds of Tensor AVs for in-house fleet

Ride hailing firm Lyft has agreed to purchase hundreds of autonomous Robocar vehicles from San Jose-based Tensor Auto for deployment across Europe and North America from 2027 onwards. The arrangement represents the ride-hailing company's first commitment to owning and operating its own self-driving fleet, distinguishing it from Uber’s partnership-heavy robotaxi model.
