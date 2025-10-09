Lyft orders hundreds of Tensor AVs for in-house fleet

Tensor’s Robocar features upwards of 100 sensors, including 37 cameras. By Stewart Burnett

Ride hailing firm Lyft has agreed to purchase hundreds of autonomous Robocar vehicles from San Jose-based Tensor Auto for deployment across Europe and North America from 2027 onwards. The arrangement represents the ride-hailing company's first commitment to owning and operating its own self-driving fleet, distinguishing it from Uber’s partnership-heavy robotaxi model. 

