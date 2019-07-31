London wants to make the private car a thing of the past

Sadiq Khan, now into his third year as the Mayor of London, has not been afraid to crack the whip when it comes to mobility trends. On the issue of vehicle pollution, for example, the April 2019 introduction of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and a set of future commitments to zero emission zones has shown the city’s determination to improve air quality. It is certainly an issue that requires addressing: despite big improvements since former mayor Boris Johnson was in charge, breaches of the legal limit for particulate matter (PM) are still being recorded in 2019….