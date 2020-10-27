London test bed sets the bar for connected and autonomous testing

The UK is actively jockeying for a leadership position in the emerging world of connected and autonomous mobility. Its ambitions took a giant leap forward on 30 September with the official opening of the Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) in London. The aim is to accelerate development of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) to improve road safety. It is also expected to place the UK at the fore of CAV development and yield economic benefits in the years ahead….