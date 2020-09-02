Location data recalibrates for post-COVID mobility

COVID-19 had a dramatic impact on mobility, bringing transport to an abrupt halt almost overnight. With lockdown measures in place, working from home became the norm and the daily commute disappeared for all but essential workers. The streets quickly emptied and many residents chose to make their limited journeys on foot or by bike, and as a result air quality improved. But change is coming again as restrictions lift and economic activity resumes. For a location data expert, the challenge is to predict mobility patterns and preferences in a rapidly changing new normal, and be ready with the right product at the right time….