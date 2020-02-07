LNG could help trucks hit EU 2030 target, but long-term future uncertain

Some truckmakers and infrastructure giants are convinced LNG can make a difference, but its long-term viability is as insecure as any other fossil fuel. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 7, 2020

There is a date approaching for the European trucking sector which, although having no immediate impact, is of significance nonetheless. In Europe, 30 June 2020 will mark the end of the ‘reference period’ for fleet-wide average CO2 emissions, which began on 1 July 2019. Against this figure, new trucks will need to achieve a 15% reduction by 2025, and a 30% reduction by 2030….

