Li Auto progresses M100 chip to 2026 mass production

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto is preparing to mass produce its M100 autonomous driving chip, following local media reports of successful prototype development and the commencement of road testing on small batches of EVs. The automaker allegedly completed prototype production during Q1 and subsequently passed functional and performance testing within two weeks, marking significant progress toward mass production now confirmed for next year.
