Leyland completes £5.1m ZETTA project to scale UK e-trucks

The effort, backed by Coventry’s APC, added new assembly lines and safety automation to Leyland’s Lancashire facility. By Stewart Burnett

Leyland Trucks has completed its £5.1m (US$6.9m) Zero Emissions Truck Testing Automation (ZETTA) project, a two-year initiative aimed at scaling the UK production of battery-electric trucks. Backed by joint government and industry funding through Coventry's Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), the programme introduced advanced automation, new safety systems and digital design tools to the company’s Lancashire plant.

