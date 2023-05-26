Level 2 approval is the start of Europe’s long AV journey

In April 2023, the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) approved Ford’s SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) BlueCruise for use on public roads. Available as a monthly subscription for the Ford Mustang Mach-E, drivers will be able to engage the ‘hands off, eyes on’ feature on pre-mapped motorways.
Daniel Langkilde, Chief Executive and Co-founder of Kognic, affirms to Automotive World that this development represents “an important step” towards eventually making AVs more broadly accessible to European customers. Kognic is a Swedish tech company leading the market in software specifically designed to measure and improve ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) system perception performance.
