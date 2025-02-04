Euro auto still lacks consensus on CO2 emission policy

The European Commission will release an Action Plan addressing prominent auto industry concerns, but stakeholders disagree on CO2 policy. By Will Girling

Back in 2017, the EU decided to pursue progressively stricter CO2 emission standards for light vehicles, which would culminate in an eventual ban on new internal combustion engine models in 2035. For 2025, a revised limit of 93.6g/km CO2 is set for passenger cars and vans, representing a 15% reduction from the 2021 baseline figure. This will be in place until 2029.

However, leading figures in the European automotive industry have criticised the implementation of this policy. Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo warned in September 2024 that automakers are not compliance ready and could face billions in fines—the European Commission (EC) penalises each gram in excess of the specified limit to the tune of €95 (US$98). There are mixed opinions on the validity of this assessment.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/legislation-articles/euro-auto-still-lacks-consensus-on-co2-emission-policy/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here