Latest what3words automaker deal marks period of rapid progress

Future mobility development promises to revolutionise the automotive industry and the products it creates. However, amongst the onslaught of connectivity, autonomy and electrification development, the core goal of every automotive stakeholder remains the same: the want to help get people from A to B.

For many automakers, exactly how this is achieved is changing through innovative navigation solutions. One such example is the much-adopted what3words address system, which divides the world into three-by-three metre squares each with a unique three-word denomination.