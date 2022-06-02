L4 autonomy could cost just US$3,000/vehicle, says DeepRoute.ai’s CEO

Autonomous vehicle development is an inherently expensive endeavour. The array of different sensors required, along with the necessary software development, IT expertise and data shortage can very quickly see operating and development costs skyrocket. Though more Level 2 and even Level 3 solutions are becoming affordable for deployment in premium models, the expectation is that Level 4 and Level 5 autonomy remain many years away for this very reason. However, not all stakeholders subscribe to this motto.