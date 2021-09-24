Kulr claims ‘game-changing’ Li-ion battery management tech

Kulr— pronounced ‘cooler’— is not a name with deep automotive links, but its tech seems an excellent fit for the challenges presented by electrification. As its name implies, the company is an expert in battery safety and specifically thermal management.

In this rapidly growing segment, the company also has a valuable unique selling point: its technology has been deployed not only on the International Space Station but also on NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover. “We are proud to say that we beat Tesla to Mars,” Kulr’s Chief Executive, Michael Mo, said during the company’s virtual Battery Solutions Day in September 2021.