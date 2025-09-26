Kiepe pushes flexible e-mobility at Busworld Brussels

The six-module HPC system supports 810 kW charging and lighter buses with more passenger space. By Stewart Burnett 

At Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels, Kiepe Electric unveiled its latest traction and platform technologies for electric buses, led by the modular eBus HPC Powertrain Platform. The traction system, already deployed in new BMC models, consolidates an inverter, energy control unit and e-motor into a single unit to cut energy use while supporting long ranges and high charging rates.

