Just how revolutionary is Omniverse for manufacturing?

Smart, digital technologies are rapidly rewriting the rulebook for vehicle manufacturing, a topic highlighted at Nvidia’s recent GTC 2023 event. This is an annual conference at which Founder and Chief Executive Jensen Huang outlines the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies shaping various industries. The company, which made a name for itself with gaming graphics processing units, has since diversified to include the chips, systems and software that will underpin numerous other sectors, including the AI factories of the future. The focus today is on Omniverse, and specifically BMW’s application of it.