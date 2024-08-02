JLR posts solid financials as it commits to luxury segment

In contrast to the disappointing financial reports recently posted by some of the world’s largest automakers, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced on 1 August 2024 that it had delivered its “best Q1 revenue on record”. From March to the end of June, the Tata-owned company drew in a total of £7.3bn (US$9.3bn)—up 5% year-on-year—and an after-tax profit of £502m, a 55% YoY increase.