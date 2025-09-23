JLR extends shutdown to October amid cyberattack fallout

Jaguar Land Rover has prolonged the suspension of its UK production until at least 1 October as it continues to grapple with the cyberattack that has paralysed its operations since the end of August. The company said the extension was intended to provide clarity while it builds a phased restart plan, though sources have indicated to BBC that the disruption could drag into November.
