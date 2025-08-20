Jean-Marc Gales on the tech behind Wrightbus’ resurrection

Wrightbus has emerged as a pioneer of zero-emission buses, going head-to-head with Chinese rivals in the race for cleaner public transport. Today, 90% of its portfolio consists of battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, with about 10% diesel. That’s a dramatic reversal from 2020, when the percentages were flipped. It’s the leading electric city bus player in its home market, the UK, and number two in the wider European market. At a time when the electric segment has seen many hopefuls fall by the wayside, Wrightbus is one of the few making a profit—also a dramatic reversal. In 2019, following a rapid decline in its finances and two rounds of redundancies, Wrightbus was placed into administration with just 43 employees.