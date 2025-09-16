JBM secures US$100m to speed up India e-bus rollout

JBM Auto subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, has secured a US$100m investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to accelerate electric bus deployment in India. The funding is IFC’s largest project-specific investment in the country’s e-bus sector to date, and will support the rollout of new electric models in the states Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?