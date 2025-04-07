Japan and Korea respond cautiously to Trump’s tariffs

Reaction from Japan and Korea to the 25% tariffs on US vehicle imports has so far been muted. How long these countries can wait before acting decisively is unclear. Some companies are holding prices unchanged for now, while others have already announced production shifts. The coming weeks will see plenty of changes in company policy, but in which direction they will move is far from clear.
