Jaguar harnesses track-side innovation for EV targets

Formula E has been pushing electric vehicle (EV) performance to the edge for 11 years now, building a growing following among a younger, more diverse fan base. The stated aim of the all-electric racing series is to pave the way for the electric road cars of the future. Like all forms of motorsport, the focus is squarely on performance, and victory is determined by mere fractions of a second. But the harsh conditions of the track bear little resemblance to the use cases of road-going EVs. After more than a decade, have track-side learnings made their way into the business of passenger cars?