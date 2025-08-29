Isuzu starts building Japan’s first autonomous CV test course

Partial operations at Isuzu’s JP¥7.4bn AV test course are slated to begin in summer 2026, with full operations following in 2027. By Stewart Burnett

Isuzu Motors has announced it has started building Japan's first-ever dedicated autonomous driving test course for commercial vehicles (CVs) at its facility in Hokkaido, with operations beginning on a limited basis in summer 2026. The JP¥7.4bn (US$50.4m) project spans some 190,000 square metres and aims to accelerate development of SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks and buses for Japanese and overseas markets.

