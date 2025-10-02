Isuzu breaks ground on US$280m South Carolina truck plant

Isuzu Motors has broken ground on its first wholly-owned US manufacturing plant, a US$280m facility in Piedmont, South Carolina, aimed at insulating the truckmaker from rising American tariffs on imported commercial vehicles. Chairman Masanori Katayama said during the ceremony that the plant will “increase our response options, such as procuring parts locally”.
