Isuzu: battery tech is finally ready for pick-ups

Isuzu is gearing up to enter Europe’s nascent electric pick-up market later in 2025, a significant step for both the brand the segment. Unlike the US where pick-ups play in the mainstream market, they remain niche in Europe, attracting primarily farmers, construction fleets and utilities. However, a growing number of big-name automakers are lining up electric offerings in what could prove a lucrative growth market in the wake of internal combustion engine (ICE) bans.