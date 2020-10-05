Is Vision Zero achievable in trucking?

Autonomy and connectivity hold huge safety potential, but only if used correctly and responsibly. By Jack Hunsley, Freddie Holmes & Xavier Boucherat

   October 5, 2020

First coined in Sweden in 1995, Vision Zero has become a shared goal for players in the truck sector. “It can never be ethically acceptable that people are killed or seriously injured,” reads the initial principle. On the road, Vision Zero has encouraged developers to invest heavily in safer technology and truck design. And though today’s trucks are far safer than those of 25 years ago, plenty of work remains….

