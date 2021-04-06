Is this the world’s most sustainable EV motor?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are frequently hailed as the key to eco-friendly mobility as they offer zero-emissions at the tailpipe. However, their manufacturing processes and the supply chain behind them raise significant concerns around wider lifecycle sustainability. One UK company believes that homing in on the EV’s motor could make a big difference.

“Even a decade ago it was clear that the EV market was going to explode,” observes Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) Chief Executive James Widmer. “Almost every vehicle out there with a traction motor in it was making use of rare-earth permanent magnets (PMs), which are a bit like lead in gasoline way back when. This was a real problem waiting to happen.”…